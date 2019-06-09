Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Holdings Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,009 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of SNH opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.21 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

