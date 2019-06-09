Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $870.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $105,175,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,992,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,101 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,950,000. Finally, Consulta Ltd bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

