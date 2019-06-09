SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $143,000 in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 646.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period.
SHYG stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $47.09.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
