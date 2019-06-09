Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 714 ($9.33) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target (down from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 892.11 ($11.66).

LON SHB opened at GBX 827 ($10.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 808.50 ($10.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 976.50 ($12.76). The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Christopher P. A. Ward bought 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

