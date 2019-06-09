Shelton Capital Management Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 93.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,093 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

