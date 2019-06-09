Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ship Finance is a major shipowning company. Including newbuildings, Ship Finance owns a fleet consisting of vessels, including crude oil tankers (VLCC and Suezmax), oil/bulk/ore vessels, container vessels, dry bulk carriers, jack-up drilling rigs and seismic vessels. The fleet is one of the largest in the world and most of the vessels are employed on medium- or long-term charters. “

SFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ship Finance International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ship Finance International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ship Finance International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SFL stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.35 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 28.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 199,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 975.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 382,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 964.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

