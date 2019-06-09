Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.53.

Shares of SWKS opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,768,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,517,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,102,000 after buying an additional 1,370,337 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,554,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,875,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,710,000 after buying an additional 598,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

