South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,772,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $441,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 104.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.00 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

