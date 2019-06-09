SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.24

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.24 and last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 441387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $10,089,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/spdr-gold-shares-nysearcagld-sets-new-52-week-high-at-127-24.html.

About SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.