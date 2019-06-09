Spectiv Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Spectiv has a market cap of $257,575.00 and $397.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00398934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.02411054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00151853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,783,226 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

