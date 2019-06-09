SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,305 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,305 ($17.05) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,227 ($16.03).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.49. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,405 ($18.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. This represents a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

