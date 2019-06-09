Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 418.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

