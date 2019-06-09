State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 290 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 30.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total transaction of $255,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total value of $2,593,059.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,143.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,437 shares of company stock worth $31,553,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $900.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.31.

Shares of AZO traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,099.14. 333,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,245. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.99 and a 52 week high of $1,111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

