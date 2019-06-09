State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 80,003 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,003 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $125,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,397,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,642. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

