Steve Sanghi Purchases 20,000 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Director Steve Sanghi acquired 20,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MLNX opened at $111.65 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after acquiring an additional 480,571 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,922,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $227,534,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $166,207,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $143,308,000 after acquiring an additional 382,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,672,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

