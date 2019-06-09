SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on SunPower and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.82.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 32,248 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $257,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $541,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $65,906.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,034 shares of company stock worth $588,421. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SunPower by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SunPower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 273,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.