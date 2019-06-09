Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.64 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. TheStreet cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

