SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

NYSE CVS opened at $53.92 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 25,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $862,685.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

