SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Employers Holdings, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Employers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

Get Employers alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Buckingham Research raised Employers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.21 on Friday. Employers has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

In other news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $25,026.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,076.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Employers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Employers by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.