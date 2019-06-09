Swiss National Bank Raises Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $25,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 610.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,906,247.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.13. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

