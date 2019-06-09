T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given a $10.00 price objective by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.54. 1,409,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,490. The company has a market cap of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.86. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 535.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

