Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,484.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,009 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,452 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. OTR Global lowered Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.32.

In related news, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

