TD Asset Management Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $15.14 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.70 million, a P/E ratio of 108.14 and a beta of 2.03.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 1,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $32,806.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

