Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tenable were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 255,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $26.10 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Cowen started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 30,700 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $818,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,290 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $1,135,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,045 shares of company stock worth $10,369,672 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

