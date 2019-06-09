TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) were up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 1,760,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,984,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.17% and a negative net margin of 99,471.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

