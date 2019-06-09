The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The GEO Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $23.02 on Friday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.83 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 949,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

