The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 124.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cintas were worth $65,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after purchasing an additional 242,991 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,747 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.05.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total value of $501,861.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,251 shares in the company, valued at $25,404,980.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $232.62. 684,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,650. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-raises-holdings-in-cintas-co-nasdaqctas.html.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.