THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.47 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, THETA has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Huobi, Gate.io and WazirX. THETA has a market cap of $113.47 million and $9.00 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $735.36 or 0.09733154 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00040167 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017634 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinbit, DDEX, WazirX, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

