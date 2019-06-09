Thomas C. Donnelly Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) Stock

Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $17,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 200,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,420. Bazaarvoice Inc has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $596.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Bazaarvoice from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bazaarvoice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bazaarvoice during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 963.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

