Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

