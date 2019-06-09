Titus Wealth Management Purchases 631 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $2,210,913.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,962.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

