Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,118,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $3,422,440.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,072.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $198,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,051 shares of company stock valued at $33,304,084. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

