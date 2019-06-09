Transocean LTD to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Transocean in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Royes now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Transocean has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,598 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Transocean by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 507,435 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Transocean by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at $146,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $153,189.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

