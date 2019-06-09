Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Holdings Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Tricida were worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tricida by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $33,317,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tricida alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Empire raised their price objective on shares of Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 14,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $470,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,822 shares of company stock worth $4,005,214. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Tricida stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -7.69.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/tricida-inc-nasdaqtcda-holdings-boosted-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.