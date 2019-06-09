TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 21.4% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $404,441.00 and approximately $339,911.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00403832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.02479395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00151005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004255 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

