Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on UN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of UN stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $61.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.