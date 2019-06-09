Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.