US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,731 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASGN were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $35,991,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 308,035 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ASGN by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after buying an additional 143,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ASGN by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 827,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 134,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 115,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

ASGN stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.14 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 4.49%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

