Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $67.81 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

