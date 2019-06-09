Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $52,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $65.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

