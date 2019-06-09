Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,286,000 after buying an additional 843,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,882,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,536,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,477,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,119,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $163.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-nysearcavo-shares-sold-by-jaffetilchin-investment-partners-llc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.