Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $439,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,477. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

