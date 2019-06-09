Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,256,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,925 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $57,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,166,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,825,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,907,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,530 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,042.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,113,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,496,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 837,952 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 1,979,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p-boosts-position-in-two-harbors-investment-corp-nysetwo.html.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.