Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veolia Environnement from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

