Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Verint Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of VRNT opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $324.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $348,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $236,165.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,391.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

