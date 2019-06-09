ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Toro Melinda Michele Del Sells 6,250 Shares

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) insider Toro Melinda Michele Del sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $563,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $838,842.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20, a PEG ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.98. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth about $30,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViaSat by 665.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,087,000 after acquiring an additional 348,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ViaSat by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 420,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 214,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViaSat by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,612,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,817,000 after acquiring an additional 211,159 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ViaSat by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 527,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186,912 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

