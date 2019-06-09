VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 120344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 531.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

