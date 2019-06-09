Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/vulcan-minerals-cvevul-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-03.html.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.