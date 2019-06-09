Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Wageworks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wageworks by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 254,234 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wageworks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 756,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wageworks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Wageworks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAGE opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.54. Wageworks Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter. Wageworks had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wageworks Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAGE. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wageworks to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

