Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.04. 2,278,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 626,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waitr in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.68 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Stough acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 165,135 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Waitr by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 3,895,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after buying an additional 345,808 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter worth $43,429,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 168,035 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter worth $20,291,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading 6.3% Higher” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/waitr-nasdaqwtrh-trading-6-3-higher.html.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.